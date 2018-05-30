MInteg scales new heights as training centre opens

Maintenance and inspection specialist MInteg has taken the wraps off a dedicated rope access training centre at parent company EnerMech’s Aberdeen headquarters.

The major investment in the centre includes a training tower, crane section and classroom facility.

The firm’s expansion follows it being awarded training status for rope access activities by IRATA International, the industry body which validates the training and certification for personnel who work at height. MInteg already held accreditation to employ rope access personnel to operate in specialist teams, but the new rating now allows the provision of training courses and certification for EnerMech employees and external clients.

MInteg director Patrick Gallagher said: “The new training facility and our extended IRATA status will be integral to improving the skills of technicians in tackling the difficulties associated with working at height.”

MInteg recently opened its first international facility, in Perth, Western Australia, as part of an expansion strategy that will tap into LNG and upstream oil and gas opportunities in Australia.