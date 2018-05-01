Minimum alcohol pricing: Here’s what you’ll now pay

Have your say

Scotland has become the first country in the world to bring in minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

Under the proposals, a floor price is set for a unit of alcohol, meaning it cannot legally be sold for less than that.

Following a six-year legal battle, the First Minister said the “bold and brave” policy is expected to save hundreds of lives over the next five years in a radical approach to tackle Scotland’s “troubled relationship” with drink.

However, opponents were critical of the drastic increases saying that the public had been misled.

Here’s what you’ll now pay for certain drinks.

​Vodka

Asda - Smirnoff vodka £12 for 70cl at 37.5% abv - new minimum price £13.13

Aldi - Tamova vodka £9.99 for 70cl at 37.5% abv - new minimum price £13.13

Whisky

Aldi - Castle and Crag whisky - £10.99 for 70cl at 40% abv - new minimum price £14

Asda - Famous Grouse whisky - £12 for 70cl at 40% abv - new minimum price £14

Lidl - Single grain Scotch - £10.99 for 70cl at 40% abv - new minimum price £14

Tesco - Grants Scotch whisky - £16 for 1 litre at 40% abv - new minimum price £20

Morrisons - Bells Scotch whisky - £16 for 1 litre at 40% abv - new minimum price £20​

Wine

Morrisons - South African red £3.75 for 750ml at 13.5% abv - new minimum price £5.06

Lidl - Cabernet Sauvignon £3.99 for 750ml at 14% abv - new minimum price £5.25

Asda - Box of 2.25 litres of Chardonnay at 12.5% abv for £8 - new minimum price £14.06

Lidl - Box of 3 litres of Pinotage Cabernet Sauvignon at 14% abv for £14.65 - new minimum price £21

Beer

Aldi - 12 cans of Hendry’s Scottish 440ml lager at 4.1% abv for £6.29 - new minimum price £10.82

Asda - 20 cans of Tennent’s 440 ml lager at 4% abv for £10 - new minimum price £17.60

Morrisons - Tennent’s - 20 cans of 440ml lager at 4% abv for £10 - new minimum price £17.60

Aldi - Brassiere premium 10 bottles of 250ml lager at 4% abv for £3.29 - new minimum price £5

Tesco - Stella Artois - 20 bottles of 284ml lager at 4.8% abv for £11 - new minimum price £13.63

Cider​

Aldi - Taurus cider - 2 litres at 5% abv - £1.99 - new minimum price £5

Asda - Premium dry cider - 2 litres at 4.7% abv - £2.30 - new minimum price £4.70

Lidl - Woodgate’s Apple Cider - 2 litres at 5% abv - £1.99 - new minimum price £5