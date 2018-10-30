Mike Welch’s Full Circle Partners welcomes new clients

Full Circle Partners (FCP), the corporate advisory firm founded by entrepreneur Mike Welch, has expanded its company portfolio with two further Scottish businesses.

The capital-based firm added civil justice start-up Amiqus and baby product manufacturer Cheeky Chompers to its client base, which also includes fashion site Atterley, wearable tech start-up PlayerData, and Indian online tyre retailer Tyremarket.com.

Founded last year, FCP has already opened an international office in Singapore, headed by former DKNY senior executive Debra Langley, and next month will move its headquarters to new premises at Coates Crescent in Edinburgh’s West End.

Welch, who is also company chairman and a keynote speaker at the FutureX-run Startup Summit in Edinburgh on 31 October, said: “When you look across our team and the partnerships we’re developing, it’s no surprise we’re building expertise and critical mass in online retail and digital.

“At the same time, bricks and mortar can be strategically important to fast-growing companies so that’s something else we put a lot of weight behind. We see a lot of value in businesses who can bring online and bricks and mortar together.”