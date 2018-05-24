Michelle Obama to attend charity dinner in Edinburgh

Have your say

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to appear at a charity dinner in the Capital.

Michelle Obama, a lawyer writer and former First Lady, will participate in a Hunter Foundation dinner in Edinburgh on July 17th at the EICC with philanthropy and business leaders.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

All profits from the event will be invested in hundreds of charities across Scotland.

The announcement comes less than a year after the visit of her husband Barack Obama to the Capital.

Sir Tom Hunter, founder of The Hunter Foundation commented; “From a brick bungalow on the South Side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and we look forward to hearing about that journey and Mrs. Obama’s future path.

“It is more than an honour to welcome First Lady Michelle Obama, following so closely on from the 44th President’s visit of last year and we are delighted she accepted our invitation.”

For booking a table at the event contact Elise Macdonald (elise@luxevents.co.uk) or call 0131 466 7199 who can share table options.