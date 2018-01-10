Michael Matheson defends himself for blocking Chief Constable’s return

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson has lambasted Scotland’s police watchdog for attempting to reinstate chief constable Phil Gormley while he remains the subject of a bullying investigation.

Mr Matheson defended his decision to question Mr Gormley’s return from gardening leave saying it was “unacceptable” the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) had authorised the resumption of his duties.

In a statement to Holyrood, Mr Matheson said the SPA decided the chief constable should go back to his desk even though he would be working alongside those who had made complaints against him at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan.

Mr Matheson said the SPA had failed to follow “due process” and had neglected to ask the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) Kate Frame if his return to work would impact on the bullying investigations.

READ MORE: Derek Mackay says Westminster can lift married Scots’ budget tax blow

The Justice Secretary launched his defence after being criticised by opposition parties for intervening in the decision by the SPA to end the chief constable’s period of leave.

Mr Matheson said the then SPA chair Andrew Flanagan asked to meet him on November 9 last year.

Mr Flanagan, who has since been replaced by Susan Deacon, said the SPA Board had decided to invite the chief constable to resume duties the following day. The decision to reinstate him had been taken at a private meeting of the board two days before.

Mr Matheson said he sought assurances that “due process” had been followed. According to Mr Matheson, Mr Flanagan was unable to reassure him that the correct procedures had been followed.

“Key parties had not been consulted. In particular, the PIRC had not been asked for her view on whether the Chief Constable’s return at that point could impact on her investigations,” Mr Matheson said.

“The Chief Constable’s leave of absence had allowed the PIRC to interview staff in a `safe space’, helping to minimise any concerns they might have had about being involved in the investigations.

“I am sure that Parliament will agree that it is difficult to understand how a decision could be made to for the Chief Constable to return without first confirming that doing so would not undermine the independent PIRC investigations, or the confidence of staff engaged in that process.

“Another area of particular concern was that there did not appear to be a robust plan in place to protect the wellbeing of officers and staff who had raised complaints or who may have been asked to play a role in the investigations. A number of these officers and staff were based at the Tulliallan headquarters in close proximity to the Chief Constable, and were in positions where they could expect to be dealing with the Chief Constable in the course of their work.

“This also raises questions about whether and to what extent those matters had formed part of the SPA’s consideration of the issue.

“I would also highlight that Police Scotland’s own senior command team had not been told about the decision even at that late stage.”

Mr Matheson added: “I took the view that these clear deficiencies in the process were completely unacceptable. I made clear to the former Chair that I could not have confidence in a decision that had been reached without such significant issues having been properly addressed.”

The SPA then reconsidered the issue on 10 November and decided to continue the Chief Constable’s leave.

Mr Matheson said: “To those who wish to criticise my actions, I ask them to consider this - had the Chief Constable returned to work on 10 November and had it then transpired that no consultation had taken place with any of the relevant interests and, further, that I had failed to ask any questions about that, I suspect the criticism would be harsher – and in those circumstances, would have been justified.”

But Labour’s justice spokesman Daniel Johnson said claimed the actions of Mr Matheson had escalated the crisis surrounding Scottish policing.

Mr Johnson said: “Policing in Scotland is in crisis, a crisis centred around governance, leadership and investigations into senior officers.

“The actions of the Justice Secretary have further enhanced this crisis. His intervention has effectively overturned an operational decision about the employment status of the Chief Constable, and by doing so he has embroiled himself in the shambles.

“The intervention the Cabinet Secretary should have made was to fix the governance, to sort the strategy and get things moving back in the right direction. And he should have done that when the issues around the SPA first came to light.

”Michael Matheson’s actions have seriously undermined the confidence the Scottish public can have in the independence of the SPA, if a minister can simply overrule them.”

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf signals action on poor ScotRail performance