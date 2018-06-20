Michael Gove to be quizzed by MSPs on Brexit

UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove will be questioned by MSPs on Brexit next week.

He is giving evidence to two Holyrood committees on the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

Mr Gove will be quizzed via video conferencing on Wednesday June 27 on policies and frameworks for agriculture, environment and fisheries following Brexit, what they will include and when they will be agreed.

Clarity on funding for these areas once EU funding is removed will also be a focus of MSPs’ questions, as will any potential common frameworks.

Scottish Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee Convener, Graeme Dey, said: “There are many unknowns and unanswered questions on life after Brexit and whether this will leave gaps in laws that protect our environment, such as tackling air pollution, protecting animal welfare and stopping the overwhelming number of plastics harming the marine environment.

“Our meeting with Michael Gove is an important opportunity to find out what we may lose when we leave the EU, and what solutions will be put in place to ensure environmental principles that underpin policy, legislation and environmental protections are not weakened.”

Edward Mountain, Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee Convenor at Holyrood, welcomed the opportunity to hear from Mr Gove and examine “issues and solutions” around agriculture and fisheries.

He added: “These industries are of huge significance to the rural economy in Scotland and it is essential that we receive clarity on how Brexit will impact them, and to ensure Scotland’s standards and systems are maintained and protected after the UK leaves the EU.

“It is also essential to be clear on the systems of payments in Scotland post Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in order to support our farmers across the country.”