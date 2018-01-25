Michael Gove has spoken to US government about lifting haggis ban

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has spoken with the US government about lifting its ban on haggis, he has told MPs.

Mr Gove added that while US President Donald Trump “has many faults”, his mother was Scottish, which may encourage him to lift the ban.

Haggis has not been on sale in the US since 1971 because it contains lungs.

READ MORE: Why I compared Robert Burns to Harvey Weinstein

This was followed by a ban on imports of all UK beef and lamb in 1989 after the BSE outbreak.

The exchange at Environment questions in the Commons began when Scottish Tory MP Kirstene Hair (Angus) wished the House a happy Burns Day.

READ MORE: Animated facial reconstruction brings Robert Burns to life

Mr Gove said: “On the subject of Burns Day, I had recent discussions with the under-secretary of agriculture at the US Department of Agriculture in order to see if we can lift the ban on haggis.

“While the American president has many faults, he has one virtue, which is that he has a Scots mum.

“So on that basis, I hope that he may listen sympathetically.”

READ MORE: Video: Five top tips for a perfect Burns Night from James Macsween