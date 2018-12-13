Mhari O’Neill: Friends to hold vigil for tragic teen who died on Calton Hill

Heartbroken friends and fellow students of tragic teen Mhari O’Neill are to hold a vigil a week on from when she was reported missing.

Mhari O’Neill, a fifth year student at Portobello High School who lived at Willowbrae, was found dead on Saturday morning after being reported missing the night before.

Friends and fellow students of Mhari O'Neill are to hold a vigil on Friday at Figgate Park.

Police are currently treating the 15-year-old’s death as unexplained and have issued a plea for information from the public.

Portobello headteacher Ruth Mackay led a special school assembly on Tuesday, with pupils offered support in dealing with the traumatic incident.

Now pupils at the Edinburgh school are planning a vigil on Friday that will see lanterns and balloons released in Mhari’s memory at Figgate Park close to her home.

A friend of Mhari’s wrote on social media: “I would love to see everyone’s lovely faces at Figgate park (at the actual park) on Friday at 5pm for our angels send off, everyone is welcome even if you didn’t know her well or at all it’s still great to have your support and respect, we are lighting lanterns and sending up balloons for her and we shall possibly have a memorial put down next to the fence which anyone is welcome to add things too,

“I hope to see a lot of you there during this hard event. This is all for you angel. Mhari O’Neill we love you.”

In a statement issued through Police Scotland on Wednesday morning, the family of Mhari O’Neill said: “Mhari was much loved by all that knew her and we know that her passing will have a profound impact on her closest friends, as it has ourselves.

“Mhari was considering applying to attend university and one of her main passions was music; she loved going to gigs.

“What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police.

“We thank everyone for their support and ask that we be left in privacy to grieve at this time.”

A family member has also taken to social media pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

The tweet reads: “Please if anyone knows what happened please contact the police on 101. My family needs to know what happened to Mhari at Calton Hill.”

