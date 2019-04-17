MeToo founder McGowan set to make her Fringe debut on Planet 9

The American actress and activist Rose McGowan, one of the leading figures in the global #MeToo movement, is to stage her own-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

McGowan, one of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s first accusers, will make her first ever appearance at the event with a run of performances in August.

She will perform in the 840-capacity main auditorium at the Assembly Hall, the home of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, on The Mound.

McGowan is due to appear in Edinburgh less than three months after the trial of Weinstein, who is accused of rape, assault and harassment by multiple women, is due to begin in New York.

Her lunchtime Fringe show will feature a mix of memoir, music, storytelling, projections and performance in a show set on Planet 9, “a new world of possibilities”.

McGowan, who published a best-selling memoir last January, three months after the first allegations against Weinstein emerged, has said recently that she felt the #MeToo movement had pressed a “cultural reset” around the world.

Speaking about her Fringe show, McGowan, whose best known screen roles include Scream, The Doom Generation, Charmed and Grindhouse, said: “It is such a forward thinking festival and it’s a perfect match for my show, Planet 9. Essentially it’s a mixed media show that has spoken word, visual and music - it’ll be my first time performing a song live!

“I’m so looking forward to sharing space and thoughts with audiences at the Fringe.”

Publicity material for the show, which will be launched on 15 August, states: “She invites the audience on a healing journey of discovery to this new planet.

“The antidote to all that is earthbound, from here we can see Earth from a new perspective and learn how to create a liberated, fairer society for ourselves. Like moon dust, Rose hopes you will take a little piece of Planet 9 with you wherever you go.”

Another Hollywood star, Nick Offerman, who is best-known for Parks and Recreation, The Founder and Fargo, will be playing in the same venue as McGowan.

Also confirmed for this year’s Fringe are a solo show by Clive Anderson, who also be hosting the live incarnation of the TV favourite Whose Line Is It Anyway?

His solo show is part of the Assembly Festival line-up, along with Arabella Weir, star of The Fast Show and the hit Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down.