Met Office says there’s an ‘enhanced risk’ of snow in Scotland this January

Will it snow in Scotland in January? This is what the Met Office has said.

Temperatures have dipped over the past fews days and as cooler weather becomes more prominent, snow is on the horizon.

According to the Met Office, snow could hit Scotland as early as next week, with a further enhanced risk of snow from late next week onwards and during the last week of January.

The UK Outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather. Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”

“Temperatures overall will be close to the seasonal average, but from late next week onwards there is a greater chance of cold spells giving more widespread frosts and an enhanced risk of snow, especially in the north and east.”

The end of January also looks set to see snow in Scotland, with colder weather and an increased likelihood of snow continuing in early February.

“During the last week of January and into early February, there is an increased likelihood of cold conditions being established generally across all of the UK,” add the Met Office.

“This would bring an enhanced risk of snow and widespread frost, especially in the north.”

This week’s weather forecast

Today, Scotland is set to be “dry although often rather cloudy, a few bright or sunny intervals possible at times. Maximum temperature 9 °C,” said the Met Office.

Tonight, “Many places will be dry with variable amounts of cloud and some clear periods. Becoming chilly under clear skies with patchy frost.

Friday will see “A few bright or sunny intervals, mainly in the east. Otherwise often cloudy but many places staying dry, isolated showers possible across Galloway. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

“Breezy over the weekend with a few showers in the southwest, mainly dry in the east. Dry, bright and colder on Monday.”