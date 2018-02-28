Met Office ‘risk to life’ red weather warning explained

Have your say

A RED warning is the highest warning that can be issued by the Met Office and suggests imminent danger and risk to life because of a weather event.

In this case it relates to heavy snow, ice and high winds.

A red weather warning has been issued for much of Scotland. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office explain: “Red means you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the weather.

READ MORE: ‘Risk to life’ as Met Office issues red alert for Scotland

“Widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely.”

“You must avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

Met Office weather warning matrix.

Extreme weather is now expected between 3pm today and 10am on Thursday.

the alert states: “Heavy snow showers and drifting of lying snow in the strong easterly winds will become more widespread across the area later on Wednesday afternoon, through the evening and overnight into Thursday.

“Roads will become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel are expected. Some communities could become cut off for several days.

“Long interruptions to power supplies and other services.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital