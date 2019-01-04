Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Scotland as strong winds set to hit

Have your say

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Scotland, as strong winds are set to hit at the beginning of next week.

This warning is in place from 12pm on Monday January 7 to 3pm on Tuesday January 8 and covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland.

The Met Office said: “Very strong winds are expected to move eastwards across the north of Scotland on Monday, likely strengthening over northeastern parts of Scotland and the Northern Isles overnight and into Tuesday morning.

“Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely, particularly in the northeast, before the winds gradually ease from the west later on Tuesday.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

Very strong winds are likely to affect parts of Scotland.

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves