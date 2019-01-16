Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Scotland as snow and ice set to hit

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice to Scotland, as wintry conditions are set to hit.

This weather warning is in place between 12pm today to 12pm tomorrow (Jan 17) and covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said: “Snow showers already affecting some parts, especially hills, will become more widespread later on Wednesday before slowly starting to become less frequent and less intense later on Thursday.

“The heaviest and most frequent snow will tend to be over hills and mountains as well as in northern coastal areas.

“Several centimetres of snow are expected over the Highlands and Grampians whilst at low levels snow cover will be smaller and patchier in nature with some places, especially coastal areas, seeing little lying snow.

“Conditions will also be windy and icy stretches are still expected where snow does not settle.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

Snow showers, with strong winds and icy conditions will make travelling difficult, especially over the hills and in northern coastal areas.

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

A separate yellow weather warning for ice is also in place from 10pm today to 11am tomorrow (Jan 17), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.