The fatal two-vehicle crash happened on the A6091 in Melrose in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday at around 8.35am.

The deceased has been named as Stuart Finnie, aged 30, from Gavinton.

His family have asked for privacy at this time but provided Police Scotland with a photograph.

A man who died in a fatal road crash in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday has been named as 30-year-old Stuart Finnie (Photo: Police Scotland).

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0603 of Tuesday, 1 February, 2022.”

The crash involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza.

The 57-year-old woman driver of the Mini was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she has received treatment for her injuries and is expected to be released in the coming days.

