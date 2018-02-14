Meghan Markle’s Strathberry bag sells out after Edinburgh visit

It has been dubbed the Meghan Effect, and it appears to have struck again.

The handbag sported by Miss Markle on her visit to Edinburgh with Prince Harry has sold out less than a day after she was sighted with the bag in public.

The handbag sported by Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle for their first official joint visit to Scotland. Pic; SWNS

Meghan Markle joined the Duke with a tartan coat and bottle green Strathberry East/West cross body bag designed in the Capital from Strathberry.

The firm, which is based in the West End of the Capital, also made a tri-colour leather midi tote for Miss Markle on her visit to Nottingham, have promised to restock the to restock East/West Mini variant that Markle used when visiting Edinburgh.

While Miss Markle wore bottle green, the bag is available in different colors including ruby edge, blossom yellow, black, ruby burgundy, slate, electric blue navy, dragon with edge, ruby, vanilla, tri colour navy/ruby/vanilla, and tri colour burgundy/navy/vanilla.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh. Picture; AP

Despite this, some of the other variants are already sold out too in less than a day.

A spokesperson for Strathberry said that they were pleased that Meghan Markle chose to use their brand in Scotland, and in their home city saying: “We are pleased to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Edinburgh on their first official visit to Scotland, and the support they are giving projects in our historic city is fantastic.

“It is such an honour to see Meghan carrying a Strathberry bag again; this time an East / West Mini in Bottle Green.

“We are especially thrilled that Meghan is carrying Strathberry in our home city and also after she chose to carry her Strathberry Midi Tote for her first royal engagement back in December. We wish them the very best for their upcoming nuptials.”

Strathberry spokesperson Leeanne Hundleby admitted that the brand received incredible interest after Markle used their bag when she made her first royal engagement, and had struggled to keep up with demand.

In an interview with People she said: “The interest in the brand has been incredible.

“The phones began ringing constantly and our visitor numbers on our website were up by around 5000 percent”

Strathberry has quickly developed into one of the front runners in international leather accessories design. Each bag can take up to 20 hours to make and is handmade.

The bag worn by Miss Markle on Tuesday in the Capital is on sale for £395.