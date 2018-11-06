Meander Apparel launches e-commerce website

An Edinburgh-based cycling brand has powered ahead with the launch of its online site.

Meander Apparel, developer of a “multi-functioning” waterproof jacket, as worn by Sir Richard Branson, has officially opened its e-commerce website.

Founders Jill Henry, former head of product for fashion label House of Holland, and her husband Steve, joined some 80 guests at a Business Gateway Edinburgh event to announce the online launch, which comes on the back of a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Jill Henry recently joined Branson on a sponsored cycle across Europe to fundraise more than £1 million for youth charity Big Change.

She said: “I really enjoyed speaking at the Business Gateway Breakfast event to share the journey of Meander Apparel, including the launch of our e-commerce website, and meet so many interesting entrepreneurs.

“Business Gateway have been amazing at helping my business through various stages from early idea and the build up to our crowdfunding campaign.

“They’ve been great at helping me understand social media and website analytics and everything we needed to know about e-commerce - I’m really grateful for all the help and assistance and all the connections they have helped me to make over the last year.”

The event was part of Business Gateway’s third Annual Business Week, which features workshops, seminars and networking events to highlight the wide range of free resources available to businesses at start up and growth stage.