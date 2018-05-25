Maybury Road to remain closed this afternoon after fatal crash

Have your say

A MAJOR Capital road is expected to remain closed this afternoon after a four-car crash left one dead.

Traffic police are investigating after the smash on Maybury Road at 12.30am today.

Maybury Road will remain closed for the rest of the afternoon following a fatal road collision. Picture: Dave Johnson/Edinburgh Evening News

Residents whose homes overlook the scene reacted with shock this morning and labelled the route a “rat run.”

Resident Thelma Jones said: “They come round the corner and put their foot down. I must say, it’s such a busy road, I’m surprised there aren’t more accidents.

READ MORE: One dead after four vehicle crash on Maybury Road

“I’m really sorry to hear someone has been killed - that’s horrendous.

“They’re going to build 600 houses in the field and the road is extremely busy as it is.

Fiona Pengelly said: “It’s like a rat run later at night. I’ve seen cars come from Queensferry Road speeding and you can hear them.

“There are signs up saying 40mph and you’d never get to that during the day because it’s so busy.”

The tragedy comes five years after 30-year-old Billy Casement was killed on the same stretch of road.

The father-of-two was being driven in friend Darren Luke’s souped-up Subaru Impreza at 74mph in the 40mph zone on the wrong side of the road when it hit a car and a van.

Lake, also 30, was cut from the wreckage suffering broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and other major injuries.

Mr Casement was pronounced dead at the scene and offshore worker Lake was later jailed for three years for wreckless driving.

A Police Scotland spokesman said of today’s smash: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a serious road collision that took place in the early hours of Friday 25th May.

“The incident happened around 12.30am on Maybury Road, just after the Maybury Roundabout and involved a number of vehicles.

“As a result of this collision, one car caught fire. After the flames were extinguished it was established that an individual within the vehicle had sadly died.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, including the number of vehicles involved, are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

“The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while police continue with their investigations at the scene.”

Police remained on the scene of the incident this afternoon and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE