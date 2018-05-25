Maybury Road closed for ‘as long as necessary’ following fatal crash

A MAJOR Capital road is expected to be closed for the rest of the afternoon after a four-car crash left one dead, police have said.

Traffic police are investigating after the smash on Maybury Road in the early hours of this morning which left three injured and one dead.

Maybury Road will remain closed for the rest of the afternoon following a fatal road collision. Picture: Dave Johnson/Edinburgh Evening News

At around 12.30am, a grey Audi A3, stolen from the Liberton area on 17 April, was seen travelling at speed from the Barnton area towards the Maybury Roundabout when the car drove along the chevron area to overtake a number of vehicles.

As the Audi approached the roundabout, it headed into the opposing carriageway, causing a BMW to swerve and collide with a Peugeot 206 travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the collision, the Peugeot 206 caught fire. This was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, at which time the sole occupant of the car was sadly found dead inside.

A 25-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl, who were within the BMW were all taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where they continue to be treated for their injuries.

Police have said that their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A major investigation is now underway to trace the driver of the stolen Audi and any other occupants of this car and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Residents whose homes overlook the scene reacted with shock this morning and labelled the route a “rat run.”

Resident Thelma Jones said: “They come round the corner and put their foot down. I must say, it’s such a busy road, I’m surprised there aren’t more accidents.

READ MORE: One dead after four vehicle crash on Maybury Road

“I’m really sorry to hear someone has been killed - that’s horrendous.

“They’re going to build 600 houses in the field and the road is extremely busy as it is.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger from Edinburgh CID said of today’s fatal smash: “At this time we believe the stolen Audi A3 has been driven in a dangerous and reckless manner, which has caused this collision to take place in which a person has died. Those within this vehicle have then failed to stop and it appears they have thereafter travelled into Fife.

“We have dedicated significant resources to this inquiry and while we have now recovered the Audi, the driver and anyone else within the car are yet to be traced.

“As part of this investigation we are keen to know if anyone has seen the stolen Audi A3 being driven or in unusual or suspicious circumstances in Edinburgh or elsewhere since 17 April 2018.

“We are also keen to trace the occupants of a silver-coloured hatchback car, which is believed to have been travelling in convoy with the Audi and is also believed to have headed into Fife.

“I would ask that anyone who can help us trace these individuals to contact police immediately.”

Chief Inspector David Happs, Local Area Commander for North West Edinburgh, said: “We recognise the impact this incident has had on the local community, not only in relation to the traffic issues, but due to the harrowing nature in which a person has died.

“While Road Policing Officers and CID conduct their respective investigations, local resources will be conducting door-to-door enquiries within the Barnton and East Craigs areas to speak with the public and hopefully gather information of use to the inquiry.

“Rest assured, we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and will utilise all available resources at our disposal to identify all of those involved.”

The tragedy comes five years after 30-year-old Billy Casement was killed on the same stretch of road.

The father-of-two was being driven in friend Darren Luke’s souped-up Subaru Impreza at 74mph in the 40mph zone on the wrong side of the road when it hit a car and a van.

Lake, also 30, was cut from the wreckage suffering broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and other major injuries.

Mr Casement was pronounced dead at the scene and offshore worker Lake was later jailed for three years for wreckless driving.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE