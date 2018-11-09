Massive 8ft long 30 year-old skate landed by Scottish fisherman is world’s largest ever

An enormous eight foot long skate has been landed by a Scottish angler off the coast of Northern Ireland.

Hamish Currie, who is originally from Saltcoats, Ayrshire, took more than an hour to land the fish, which weighed more than 300lb, near Portrush.

After reeling in the monster fish, it was tagged for conservation purposes and released back into the ocean - within four minutes.

The fish is estimated to be more than 30 years-old.

Speaking to the Newsletter he said: “I realised how big it was going to be before it came up on deck.

As soon as I got it off the bottom of the seabed I knew this was the real deal,” said an excited Hamish.

“I couldn’t believe I caught it in water only 40 metres deep. “I have caught big fish the same as that before but lost them.

“It was so annoying. Crying. I was in the pain locker, as they call it.

“I was tired, but so was the fish,”

He added: “My legs were shaking.

“It was mind blowing to see it on the deck. I knew straight away that it was the biggest one ever.

“It’s definitely a peak in my career. It’s the best moment so far for me.

“I’ve never seen anything of that size before and I’m very proud of it.

“It put up one hell of a fight and I was shattered. The rod was bent right over the side of the boat.”