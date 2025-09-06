Martyn James: Trains, tickets and getting the best travel deals

​Martyn James will get you on the right track before you fork out for expensive rail fares

It’s not often that long-suffering commuters get some good news. But just recently there have been two new train announcements that might make life a little better for regular rail travellers.

Firstly, ScotRail has axed peak time fares for all of its services. This is a ground-breaking initiative and will lead to some fares reducing by as much as 48 per cent, with ‘anytime’ single and return fares reduced to the same as off-peak costs. ScotRail is able to do this because the service was brought back in to Scottish Government ownership in 2022.

No such luck in the rest of the UK, I’m afraid, where prices are potentially going to go up by 5.8 per cent on average in 2026. Of course, rail firms don’t have to do this, but chances are they will.

That bit isn’t good news, I appreciate that! On a more positive note, a new method of ticketing is being trialled in the Midlands at the moment that would allow people to buy the cheapest available tickets when they ‘touch in, touch out’. In theory, this would mean you could tap your card and be guaranteed to get the cheapest of the vast array of fares available to you automatically.

I have a few concerns about how this might work in practice – after all, on the day travel is far too expensive anyway. But this could simplify train travel really effectively.

There are still some ways to save on the trains right now. Here are my top tips for finding the bargains.

As a very general rule, if you buy tickets around 12 weeks before you travel you’ll find the best deals. Most rail company websites state when their new timetables will be announced, so regular travellers can diarise these dates and sweep in and get the best deals.

In recent years, the government and rail operators have announced a ‘rail sale’ (usually in January) to encourage train travel. If you buy on the date of the sale, you can usually get discounts of up to half price for the travel over the next few months.

I’m a massive fan of railcards. These aren’t just for younger or older people. There are some great deals out there for families, groups and friends. I use the ‘Two Together Railcard’ which costs £35 a year but gives me one third off each journey I take with the person named on my card – and you can have multiple cards too. Type ‘railcard’ in to a search drive to find the full range.

‘Split’ ticketing is a way to take advantage of the complicated range of train fares available. This sorry state of affairs means it might be cheaper to pay for a journey in chunks rather than direct.

If you are going from London to Edinburgh, you could be paying £150 on the day. But parts of that journey might be cheaper if booked as single trips – even though you are sitting on exactly the same train.

There are a number of free websites out there that work out the best ways to split tickets. Bear in mind you have to travel on that specific train though.

Feeling flexible? There are a number of offers available through train companies that will match you up with unsold seats on trains if you specify you are okay to travel in the morning, afternoon or evening.

The discounts can be amazing – but sign up a week in advance. Other sites like Seatfrog let you bid for discounts of up to 60 per cent on First Class seats too.

You can usually claim back cash for train delays and cancellations as soon as your journey is delayed by 15 minutes. Ultimately, you could get a full refund too.

Most companies ask you to apply for the refund through their website though – and there are time limits.

You can also sign up for auto-compensation with some firms, though this isn’t strictly the case as you still have to click a few buttons to claim.