Mark Beaumont’s trek centre stage at Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival

EPIC journeys will be retraced when a film festival returns to the Capital for the 15th time.

The Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival will reveal kite surfing across the Greenland ice sheet, paddling through the Amazon in a self-made dugout canoe and a host of self-powered journeys. The festival combines the best mountain and adventure films with powerful presentation from some to the globe’s top adventurers.

Sarah Outen, who rowed around the world, will tell her story at the festival

Edinburgh-based Mark Beaumont leads the all-star line-up when he gives a presentation on his recent world record cycling trek around the globe.

Sarah Outen, who looped the planet using a rowing boat, bike and kayak will also present her story. Sarah’s ‘London 2 London: Via the World’ trip saw her tally up 25,000 miles on her four and a half year adventure.

The festival organisers will also welcome English climbing supremo Pete Whittaker and American mountaineer Kelly Cordes - known for her staggering ascents in Patagonia.

The two-day festival will also screen around 20 adventure films - featuring epic journeys by bike, kayak, canoe and kite-assisted skis, scary climbs, swimming with orcas, mountain biking and ski descents down some of the steepest mountain faces in Scotland.

Director of the Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival, Stevie Christies, said: “The standard of films being submitted is so high that we’ve had to leave out some wonderful films.

“But the films that have made the final selection are fantastic and I know our audience will be thrilled and inspired by them.

“Our speakers will then elevate the festival to a new level.”

The festival will be held at its usual home at George Square Lecture Theatre.