Mansion owner told to stop renting out Scottish house for parties

A businessman has been ordered to stop renting out his luxury mansion for hen nights after neighbours complained about noise.

Michael Cameron, 57, took bookings for up to 30 guests per night at his nine-bedroomed home in West Linton, Peebleshire.

The property includes a gym, hot tubs, cinema room, games room and also offers a private chauffeur service. He specialised in hen party bookings but also accepted guests for birthdays and special events.

Pictures uploaded to an unofficial Facebook page set up by revellers show them enjoying hot tubs and posing with giant inflatable penises.

Mr Cameron had accepted 35 bookings in 2017 with a maximum cost of £8,000 for a week’s booking.

But neighbours had contacted police and council officials to complain about noise coming from parties.

Scottish Borders Council investigated the claims and issued an enforcement notice ordering Mr Cameron to stop renting the house to guests.

He protested, claiming he had been letting for at least ten years without incident and has now appealed to the Scottish Government in a bid to have the order overturned.

His lawyers have written to the government outlining his appeal.

They said: “The notice says that the use of the property for short-term visitor stays ‘is having a detrimental impact on residential amenity’. Mr Cameron had been made aware of neighbour complaints and so reasonably assumed that if he addressed the causes of activities giving rise to those complaints he could reassure the council he was taking the matter seriously and minimising the impact of the behaviour complained of.”

They added: “He was therefore surprised to receive the notice when he knew that he was already actively engaging with the council and taking all reasonable measures to deal with the issues raised by those who were complaining.”

Mr Cameron said he had made plans to remove two hot tubs from the rear of the house and move a barbecue area in a bid to combat disturbance.

He also said he would install a night “duty officer” to help monitor noise levels and provide concerned neighbours with a direct contact line to voice complaints.

Police Scotland said they had been called to the property in the summer. A reporter will issue a decision at a later date.