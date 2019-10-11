Manchester shopping centre evacuated and multiple injured after stabbing attacks

Have your say

A Manchester shopping centre has been shut down after reports of a stabbing inside, leaving multiple people injured.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a shopping centre in Manchester Arndale centre earlier today.

Pictures and videos on social media appear to show several officers surrounding the centre.

One video shows an officer holding a man to the ground whilst pointing a Taser at him.

Senior Greater Manchester Police sources to the Manchester Evening News that "several" people had been stabbed.

Although the number of victims has not been confirmed., emergency services say four people have been injured in the incident, with sources saying more than one person has been stabbed.

Screen capture from video showing a man being held by police with a Taser outside the Arndale centre. Picture: John Greenhalgh Twitter @JohnGre07881147

