Man who died after falling tree hit car during Storm Arwen in Aberdeenshire named by police

Police have formally identified the man who died after a tree struck his vehicle in Aberdeenshire on Friday, when Storm Arwen was causing intense winds across Scotland.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:03 pm

David Lapage, 35, died after his Nissan Navara pick-up was hit by a falling tree, while driving on the B977 Dyce to Hatton Fintry Road, at around 5.45pm on Friday, November 26.

His family released a statement through Police Scotland, which read: “The family would like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Amber Gibson: Teenager charged in connection with 16-year-old girl’s death

“They would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer can call 101 quoting reference 2999 of 26 November.”

A message from the Editor:

David Lapage, 35, who was killed by a falling tree when driving in Aberdeenshire on Friday, November 29.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.