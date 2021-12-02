David Lapage, 35, died after his Nissan Navara pick-up was hit by a falling tree, while driving on the B977 Dyce to Hatton Fintry Road, at around 5.45pm on Friday, November 26.

His family released a statement through Police Scotland, which read: “The family would like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support.

“They would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer can call 101 quoting reference 2999 of 26 November.”

David Lapage, 35, who was killed by a falling tree when driving in Aberdeenshire on Friday, November 29.

