Man who died after being struck by Land Rover in Bridge of Allan named

Police have named a man who died after being struck by a Land Rover in Bridge of Allan.

Fraser Ross from Alloa was knocked down in Cornton Road at around 11pm on December 27.

Police said the 29-year-old died at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Fraser’s family and our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would reiterate our appeal for motorists or other members of the public with information that can assist this investigation to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 4280 of December 27.