Man tried to steal woman’s dog in cemetery attack

Police are hunting a man who tried to steal a woman’s dog from her in a cemetery.

The attacker pushed the woman to the ground before trying to take the Boxer from her in Bo’ness cemetery where she was walking at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

The woman, 24, managed to hold on to her pet’s lead and the suspect left the scene.

He is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, 5ft 7in and with a slim build. He was clean-shaven and wore a black baseball cap, a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Police are also keen to trace the driver of a white Transit van with no writing and dark windows which was seen in the cemetery at around the same time.

Detective Constable Karen Young from Falkirk CID said: “The victim was left shaken and extremely upset as a result of this incident but thankfully she did not sustain any serious injuries, nor did she surrender her dog.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area of Bo’ness cemetery around the time and witnessed anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Similarly if you believe you may know this male or the van, which was seen within the cemetery, then please also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Falkirk CID via 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.