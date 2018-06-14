Man traced to USA and arrested at Edinburgh Airport jailed for child sex offences

A man has today been sentenced for sexual offences committed against children in Edinburgh.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Colin Notman was sentenced to nine years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Notman abused two girls in the south Edinburgh area between 2013 and 2016.

On Thursday 17 May at the High Court in Glasgow, the 27-year-old pled guilty to three offences, including rape, committed against two girls then aged 11 and 13. He also pled guilty to failing to appear at court.

Detectives from the Public Protection Unit in Edinburgh launched an investigation into Notman in 2016. He was arrested, charged and reported for this matter. He appeared in court and was bailed.

A further victim came forward and during investigations and it became apparent that Notman had left the UK.

Financial enquiries and international liaison traced Notman to the USA, where intelligence was received that he had been arrested by police in Wisconsin in connection with a separate matter.

Close liaison between police in Edinburgh and the Crown Office’s International Cooperation Unit resulted in Notman being deported and subsequently arrested at Edinburgh Airport by officers in January 2018.

Acting Detective Inspector Jonny Wright of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “Despite the considerable trauma Notman subjected his victims to, they were able to tell a person they trusted who in turn alerted police.

“We acknowledge the sentencing of Notman and through the bravery of his victims, he will now face the consequences of his actions.

“He fled the country in a bid to evade justice and through liaising with officers in America we were able to ensure he was brought back before the courts in Scotland.

“All reports of sexual crimes are treated with the utmost seriousness and any victim of abuse, recent or non-recent, is encouraged to come forward.

“We will continue to work alongside our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in order to bring offenders to justice.”