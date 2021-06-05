Man taken to hospital after 'concern for person' call off Peterhead harbour

A man has been taken to hospital after an early morning operation off Peterhead harbour attended by Police Scotland and a volunteer lifeboat crew.

By Martyn McLaughlin
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 1:43 pm

RNLI Peterhead’s Tamar class lifeboat arrived at the scene shortly before 12.30am on Saturday, with the crew also deploying a smaller craft.

The RNLI said that the crew were stood down just after 2am, with the Misses Robertson of Kintail lifeboat returning to its berth.

The incident was treated by Police Scotland as a concern for person call. No details about the man’s condition or age were available.

Jurgen Wahle, RNLI Peterhead’s operations manager, praised the multi-agency operation’s response.

He said: “It really was a phenomenal team effort between the volunteer RNLI crew and the other emergency services.

“The use of the the all-weather lifeboat and the Y-boat had a really positive impact and also increased the safety of all involved.”

Coxswain Alan Robertson passed his thanks to the crew for their efforts and professionalism.

RNLI Peterhead's lifeboat attended the early hours operation. Picture: Craig Meheut/RNLI

