Man stabbed outside casino in Glasgow

A man has been stabbed by two men after leaving a casino in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old victim was attacked outside the Grosvenor Casino in Glassford Street at around 5.45am on Saturday.

He appears to have been in the company of the men in the casino before the incident.

The suspects fled the scene, heading south towards the Trongate and turning left.

The victim made his way home and called an ambulance. He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to several stab wounds to his torso and back.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The first man attacker was white, in his mid 30s, with short dark hair that was balding on top.

He was of stocky build, wearing a distinctive short bright blue puffer jacket, light jeans and black trainers with a white sole.

The second man was white, in his late 20s, with short dark hair that was thinning at the top.

He was of slim build, wearing a grey Stone Island top with the logo on the left arm, a dark body warmer, dark trousers and black Nike Airmax trainers.

Detective Constable Paul Houston from Stewart Street CID said: “This was a violent attack and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and trace the individuals involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the casino in the early hours of Saturday morning and may have noticed the two suspects with the victim, or indeed witnessed the assault outside, to please get in touch.

“Any motorists with dashcams who were in the vicinity between 5.40am and 6am are asked to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“I would also appeal to any taxi drivers who think they may have picked up two men matching the above descriptions in the area to come forward.”

