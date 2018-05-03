Man stabbed in stomach during attempted robbery of Elm Row store

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a 64-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during an attempted robbery in Elm Row.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the U-Save store on Elm Row on the corner of Montgomery Street at around 9.35pm on Wednesday night.

Forensics at the scene of the incident. Picture: Johnston Press

The victim was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known .

The police cordon has been lifted however the shop remains closed.

The police cordon at the scene has now been lifted, however the shop remains closed. Picture: Johnston Press

One staff member of the shop, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It could have been me. It’s scary to think that but every shop has that same risk and problem.

“We need to be more careful. My boss called me at midnight to tell me police had been called last night.

“My shift starts at 7am so I’ve been here since then. I have to open the shop up when the police cordon is stopped.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a convenience store in Elm Row at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 2nd May following an attempted robbery.

“During this time a 64-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”

