Man seriously injured in targeted shooting on street

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in West Dunbartonshire.

The 30-year-old was in Lynn Walk, Balloch, when two men came up to him at around 6.50pm on Thursday.

Police said it appears he was shot by one of the men before they made off from the scene.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

His condition is not thought be life-threatening.

Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Detective Inspector Steve Martin, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said: “At this time our information leads me to believe that this may not be a random attack and that the injured man was the intended victim.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in Lynn Walk, or the Balloch area, around the time of the shooting and saw anyone in a vehicle acting suspiciously to come forward.

“While you may not think what you witnessed is significant, let the police know and we will be the judge.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3427 of December 20, 2018, while information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.