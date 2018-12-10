Man seriously injured in Glasgow city centre attack

Police have launched an investigation after a man was seriously assaulted in Glasgow.

The attack, which took place on Sunday in the city’s Trongate area, left the 32-year-old with serious facial injuries.

The man entered a McDonald’s restaurant on Argyle Street at about 8pm seeking help after the incident.

Officers say they are working to get a description of the person or persons responsible.

Detective Constable Kieron Frost said: “We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident take place, or were in McDonald’s at the time the man raised the alarm.

“This man has received serious facial injuries, which may leave permanent scarring. It is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

“Officers are currently checking CCTV and making door to door enquiries, however if you have any information, we urge you to get in contact.”