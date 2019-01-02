Man seriously injured after Hogmanay murder bid in Musselburgh

Have your say

A man has been left with serious injuries after a murder bid in Musselburgh on Hogmanay.

Officers were called to a property in the town’s Delta Drive around 22.55 on Hogmanay after reports of a large scale disturbance.

Several people were seen attacking a male, who was taken from the scene in a car but later traced.

The 25-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and is being treated for serious injuries.

The incident is being treated as an attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten from CID said: “This was a large scale attack which has left a man in hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

“Anyone who heard or witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch so we can identify those responsible for this assault.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 4020 of 31st December, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

