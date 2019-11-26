Man seriously injured after hit and run in Scottish city

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

The 66-year-old was next to traffic lights in Powis Terrace at the junction with Bedford Road at about 2.30pm on Monday when he was struck.

Picture: Googlemaps

Passers-by went to the aid of the man before he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains with leg and chest injuries.

The grey Lexus IS, registration number SC06 XEL, was spotted a short time later in Ash-Hill Drive, where four men were seen abandoning the vehicle.

Officers recovered the car, with inquiries continuing to trace the driver, occupants and any witnesses to the crash.

Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: "It appears that the Lexus was being driven erratically prior to the incident and after being involved in the collision with the pedestrian it failed to stop.

"The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver made no attempt to stop and check on him."

He added: "We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw the Lexus before or after the incident, to get in touch.

"In particular, if you have dashcam footage that can assist our inquiries then please contact us.

"Those who can help should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1967 of Monday, 25 November 2019, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

