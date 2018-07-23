Man seriously hurt after ‘racially-motivated’ attack in Davidson Mains

A man was left with serious injuries during a “racially-motivated” attack in the north west of Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday, 21 July in the Davidson Mains area of the city.

Two men aged 19 and 20, who are originally from Poland, were getting off a bus with their female friend, aged 20, at the Greggs bakery on Main Street, where they were confronted by a group of over 10 youths.

Both men were subjected to racial abuse before an altercation ensued involving the group and and the 19-year-old man.

During the confrontation, it’s understood the victim challenged the suspects and followed them as they made their way towards The Green. He was then attacked from behind and fell to the ground where the group continued to assault him.

He sustained a serious facial injury and various cuts to his head and arm that required treatment at the Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

Officers believe the attack was racially-motivated and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat from Corstorphine Police Station said: “In addition to the serious assault, the victim and one his friends were subjected to racial abuse and we will not tolerate any such offences.

“Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who can help us identify the suspects should contact police immediately.

“We would also urge anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation to also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 4914 of the 21st July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

