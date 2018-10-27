Man ‘savagely beaten’ in murder attempt in Glasgow car park

A man has been left in intensive care after an attempted murder by two men in a car park in Glasgow city centre late last night.

Around 9.30pm on Friday, a man was attacked by two men in Cadogan Square Car Park, Cadogan Street, Glasgow.

Police and ambulance were called by one of the security guards who found him inside the car park near to the entrance and he was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as life threatening.

The suspects are both described as white, male and 17 to 25 years of age. One was wearing a black jacket with a white panel on the chest, white jogging bottoms and black trainers. The second man had on a khaki jacket with a white emblem on the rear shoulder, a grey hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

Detective Constable Vhairi MacDonald, Glasgow City Centre CID, said:

“This man was savagely beaten and sustained significant head and facial injuries as a result of the attack.

“He didn’t have any identification on him so we are still trying to find out who he is. He is described as white, between 30 and 40 years of age, and was wearing a green and blue North Face bubble jacket, with a black jacket and a blue fleece underneath and grey jogging bottoms.

“We don’t believe he was a customer of the car park, but it could be that he was there for shelter for example but that has still to be established.

“From CCTV, we know that the two suspects approached him and then for whatever reason, attacked him with such force that he is now in intensive care. They then made off on to Argyle Street towards Central Station.

“From our enquiries, there were two other people in the area around the time of the attack, a woman who shouted out and a man who was with her. They left before police attended, but we would ask that they contact officers as their information may assist the investigation.”