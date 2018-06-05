Man safely talked down from top of Scott Monument

A MAN has been safely talked down from the Scott Monument this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Officers were called shortly before 3pm to reports of a man sitting on a gargoyle close to the top of the 60-metre landmark.

A stretch of Princes Street has been cordoned off due to an incident at the Scott Monument

A large stretch of Princes Street was sealed off as police tried to bring the man down.

READ MORE: Woman killed after falling from Scott Monument

Princes Street is expected to reopen to pedestrians and traffic shortly.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that the incident at the Scott Monument has been resolved safely.

“Officers were called to the monument after concern was raised for a man around 2.55pm today.

“Cordons are in the process of being removed and traffic will shortly be returning to normal.

“Officers thank the other emergency services and partners who assisted and members of the public for their co-operation and patience.”

The incident had contributed to traffic chaos along Edinburgh’s main shopping strip.

Trams have been running from Edinburgh Airport are only travelling as far as the West End due to the incident.

A spokesperson at Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to a police incident at the Sir Walter Scott Monument, trams are currently running to and from Edinburgh Airport and the West End only.

“A ticket acceptance agreement is currently in place with Lothian Buses to help customers complete their journeys.”

READ MORE: Lost Edinburgh: Duo captured Scott Monument’s construction

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE