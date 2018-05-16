Man’s fatal North Bridge fall treated as ‘non-suspicious’

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information as part of inquiries into the death of a man in Market Street.

On Tuesday 15th May officers received a call from a male having fallen from the North Bridge and responded along with colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after it was reported that a man had fallen from North Bridge.'' Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Sadly, the 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man dies following fall from North Bridge

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

However, police are keen to speak to a member of the public, who it is believed may have spoken briefly with the man before he fell.

This individual is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Rogerson said: “Our sympathies are with the man’s family at this time and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“As part of our inquiries we would like to trace the person who was on North Bridge prior to the man falling, and whom we believe may have engaged him in conversation.

“If this was you, then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact officers at Gayfield Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 655 of the 15th May.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE