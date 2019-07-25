Man's body recovered from shoreline in Western Isles

Have your say

The body of a 57-year-old man has been recovered from the shoreline in the Western Isles.

Police Scotland said it was made aware of the sudden death at Lochcanan off South Uist at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

HM Coastguard and the Scottish Ambulance Service assisted police in the recovery of the body, with the man's family subsequently informed.

Officers are not treating the man's death as suspicious.

A statement by Police Scotland said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."