Man’s body found in Glasgow park

Have your say

The body of a man has been found in a Glasgow park.

Police were called to Hogarth Park near Edinburgh Road in the east end of the city at 5:30pm yesterday.

The death is being treated as unexplained, with a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

Officers remain at the scene with a police cordon at the entrance to the park.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Formal identification is still to take place and a post-mortem will take place to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.

“A report will be sent to he procurator fiscal.”