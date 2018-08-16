Man rushed to hospital after ‘stabbing’ in Broxburn

A man has been taken to hospital after a knife attack in Broxburn.

Police are carrying out an investigation into the incident after a man in his 20s was injured outside a property at Brackensbrae.

Police were called to Brackensbrae in Broxburn last night.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

Reports suggest the man was either stabbed or slashed, however, this has not yet been confirmed by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a man injured outside at an address in Brackensbrae in Broxburn at around 9.50pm last night, Wednesday 15th August 15.

“A man in his 20s was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing in the area to establish the circumstances surrounding this assault and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”