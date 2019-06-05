Man robbed cash machine dressed as woman but was traced by his wig

Have your say

A machete-wielding man who disguised himself as a woman during a terrifying cash-point robbery has been jailed - after he was found by his wig.

Christopher Taylor, 25, dressed as a brunette when he threatened the victim with a machete.

Christopher Taylor, who dressed as a woman in a cashpoint robbery. Picture: SWNS

He forced the man to hand over his bank card, £50 and PIN details on Brickhouse Lane, Tipton, Birmingham, in the early hours of November 8 last year.

Taylor withdrew a further £200 before fleeing in a Peugeot 206 which was later found in Hallens Road, Wednesbury, West Midlands.

He was arrested after an assortment of women's clothing was found inside the vehicle including the wig.

In his disguise as a woman. Picture: SWNS

Police forensic experts examined the hairpiece and found DNA which provided a match for Taylor on the national database.

Detectives also connected him to another knifepoint robbery where a woman had her handbag stolen while with her 11-year-old son in Walsall, West Midlands, on December 8.

He had stolen £250 from a woman during a cashpoint theft in the same street two days previously.

Taylor also threatened a man by putting a broken glass bottle to his throat after believing he had contacted his girlfriend in July last year.

Taylor, of Bilston, West Midlands, was found guilty of robbery following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court and was jailed for seven years.

Detective Constable Jason Fowler, of West Midlands Police, said: "Taylor may have tried to disguise himself as a woman but there was nothing lady-like about his actions.

"He may have thought putting on a wig would hide his identity but it proved his downfall as we were able to forensically link him to the robbery through this.

"He thought nothing against threatening others and taking what wasn't his own; now he and his alter ego face a lengthy period behind bars."