Man rescued from The Bad Step on Isle of Skye

A man has been rescued by helicopter after he became stuck 200-300ft up a cliff.

People on a nearby yacht raised the alarm after noticing the man in difficulty at The Bad Step on the Isle of Skye, coastguards said.

The coastguard helicopter winched the man to safety and flew him to Broadford Airstrip where he was said to be safe and well.

Mallaig RNLI lifeboat stood by during the rescue which took place at around 8pm on Thursday.

It is thought the man was walking along a path through the area when he became stuck at The Bad Step on the south of the island.