Man planted nail bomb at neighbour’s house in feud

A man planted a nail bomb outside a neighbour’s home in a row over claims his girlfriend was running a brothel.

David Pirie, 27, left the explosive device which was packed with petrol, nails and pieces of concrete in a glass bottle outside the home of Alexander McCluckie following a feud.

Mr McCluckie stayed next door to Pirie’s girlfriend, Louise Stewart, in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, but relations between the group soured when Miss Stewart made a malicious call to the SSPCA about Mr McCluckie’s pet dog.

Months later police arrested Miss Stewart after they were told she was operating a brothel from the flat but she was released without charge.

Pirie suspected Mr McCluckie had called police and hours after Miss Stewart was released, he smashed the neighbour’s front window and left the glass bottle, which had a strong smell of fuel coming from it, and a lighter outside.

The bar worker was arrested after neighbours gave police a description and his DNA was discovered on the bottle.

But days before he was due in court, he flew to Spain for a holiday and then stayed on to work for almost a year. He was arrested at the airport when he eventually returned to Scotland and remanded in custody.

Pirie, of Bailleston, Glasgow, has now appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted leaving the makeshift bomb at the flat in August 2015 and failing to appear in court in June 2017.

Depute fiscal Vish Kathuria said: “The complainer was asleep and was woken by two loud bangs on his living room window and a neighbour across the street also heard them.

“The accused was observed to pick up a brick and throw it at the window.

“He ran off towards his partner’s vehicle informing her he had smashed the window and they made off.”

Sheriff Shiona Waldron released Pirie on bail and deferred sentence for reports after being told he had made a mistake and realised he was wrong to leave the country.

She added: “You were extremely foolish on a number of counts but I’m sure you now know what the full force of the law really means.

“I will admit you to bail but not turning up to court on the right day or time again will be dealt with severely.”

Pirie will return to court next month for sentencing but will be tagged between 8pm and 6am every day until his next appearance.