Man 'mistakenly arrested in Glasgow' after authorities confuse him with French fugitive

French police say a man has been mistakenly arrested in Glasgow on suspicion that he was a French fugitive accused of killing his wife and four children eight years ago.

A French police spokesman said that French and Scottish investigators determined that the fingerprints of the man detained in Glasgow on Friday do not match those of missing suspect Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes.

The de Ligonnes family disappeared in April 2011. Police later discovered five bodies with gunshot wounds buried outside their home in the western city of Nantes.



Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes was the only family member never found, and became the chief suspect. French police have been searching for him ever since.