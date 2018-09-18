Man made £120,000 selling illegal access codes for Sky

A man who made £120,000 through a cyberfraud card-sharing scheme has been ordered to repay the money.

Gavin Gray, 27, illegally sold decryption codes for premium Sky TV channels, including Sky Sports and Sky Movies.

He had been given the codes for his own personal use, but sold them to a list of 1,800 clients who paid £5 a month over a four year period, the Crown Office said.

When police searched his home they seized £44,500 hidden in a safe in the loft and later seized a further £80,000 from his bank account.

Gray advertised his criminal business on dedicated card sharing websites and forums.

Prosecutors said he was the first person to be convicted of card-sharing, having pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and offences under the Copyright Designs Patents Act 1988.

The 27-year-old, from Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, was sentenced to a 12-month Restriction of Liberty Order and a Community Payback Order with 300 hours of unpaid work when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court in March.

A confiscation order for £128,670.00 was granted at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

Liam Murphy, Procurator Fiscal for Specialist Casework, said: “Gray operated a large-scale card sharing scheme which defrauded a broadcaster out of more than a million pounds over four years.

“Today’s result should serve as a warning to all criminals. We will not stop at prosecution.

“We will use the laws available to us to ensure money obtained through crime is confiscated from those who do not deserve it and reinvested into the community.”