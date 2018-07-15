Man left with head injuries after attack near pub

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being attacked near a pub

Police said the 21-year-old sustained serious injuries to his head and face in the assault on Main Road in Ayr, near to the Redstone Inn.

The attack happened at about 10.50pm on Saturday and the victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Detective Constable Scott Moore said: “There were a number of people in and around the area at the time of this assault, so I’d appeal to those people to speak to us.

“If anyone has any information, please call 101 quoting reference number 5157 of 14 July.”