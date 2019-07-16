Man killed in 'industrial incident' at supermarket, police confirm

Police have confirmed a 58-year-old man has died following an industrial incident at a north-east Asda branch.

The store in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, was closed to shoppers earlier today by emergency crews.

Police have sealed off the area.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to Asda at Longside Road at around 12.30pm to assist an injured man.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later."

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, who is leading enquiries, added: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time. His next of kin has been informed.

"Enquiries are at a very early stage and we are carrying these out in conjunction with the Health & Safety Executive. Thank you again to the public for your patience while our investigation continues."

The store has been undergoing a major refurbishment and extension.

It is understood the incident may have happened at the site being developed for a new Click and Collect service.