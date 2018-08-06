Man killed following street fight outside Clydebank pub

Have your say

A man has died after a street fight in West Dunbartonshire.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital after being seriously injured in Clydebank on Sunday evening and died shortly after arrival.

He was one of two men found seriously injured by the emergency services after police were called to reports of four people being involved in a disturbance outside a pub in Radnor Street at about 5.45pm.

A 34-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101.