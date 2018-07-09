Man killed following stabbing on Magdalene Drive

Police have confirmed three people have been arrested after a man was killed on Magdalene Drive.

A 49-year-old was stabbed on Sunday July 8 at around 6:20pm, with police confirming that the man has since died.

Police rushed to the scene following the stabbing.

A 26-year-old woman, a 36-year old man and an 18-year-old man are in custody as police continue their enquiries.

In a video sent to the Evening News last night, a police officer can be seen performing CPR on a man who has since died.

Two paramedics and another officer appear to be securing the man on a stretcher at the scene on Magdalene Drive.

READ MORE: Man found with ‘seriously injuries’ in alleged stabbing

A 49-year-old has died following the incident

The police officer continues the resuscitation as two paramedics rush him towards the waiting ambulance.

Before the man can reach the ambulance, a police officer can be seen performing CPR on him again as the police and paramedics cluster around him.

As the man is wheeled towards the ambulance the officer can be seen continuing to attempt to revive him.

Another officer can be seen running around the corner from the grassy area where the man was being treated as police look on from the green and the street.

Passing pedestrians, including children, can be seen looking at the emergency service crews before moving along.

Magdalene Drive was closed last night after the incident that happened around 6.20pm last night.

Police were reported to have told residents to go home and lock their doors.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Three people have been arrested following the death of a 49-year-old man at an address in Magdaelene Drive on Sunday 8th July.

“A woman aged 26, an 18-year-old man and a 36-year-old man remain in custody and inquiries to establish the full circumstance surrounding this incident are ongoing.”